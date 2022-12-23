Malaikottai Valiban: Mohanlal’s ambitious project has a Kantara connection; Read Details
Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery revealed the title poster of their ambitious project Malaikottai Valiban, today. The much-awaited project has a connection with Kantara.
Mohanlal, the veteran superstar of the Malayalam film industry is joining hands with talented filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for his next Malayalam project. The actor-director duo revealed the highly anticipated first look and title poster of the much-awaited film today (December 23, Friday). The project, which has been titled Malaikottai Valiban has created quite a buzz on social media with its unique title poster, which is going viral now. Interestingly, Mohanlal and Lijo Pellissery's project has a connection with Kantara, the recent blockbuster.
Kantara's action choreographer joins Mohanlal's Malaikottai Valiban
As reported earlier, Malaikottan Valiban is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller. Interestingly, Vikram More, the renowned action choreographer who designed the stellar action sequences of the Rishab Shetty directorial Kantara, has been roped in for the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial. The makers of Malaikottai Valiban confirmed the reports with the official poster of the film, which has the names of the entire crew of the film. The Malayalam cinema audiences are totally excited to witness Mohanlal's performance in the action scenes choreographed by Vikram More, in the much-awaited film.
Check out Malaikottai Valiban's first look and title poster, below:
Malaikottai Valiban's technical crew
The cine-goers are totally excited for Malaikottai Valiban, especially after the makers revealed the technical crew of Mohanlal's ambitious project. Tinu Pappachan, the renowned filmmaker has joined the team as the associate director of Lijo Jose Pellissery. Senior cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan is handling the visualisation. Prashant Pillai composes the songs and original score for the project.
