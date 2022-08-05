Malashree's daughter Radhana Ram signs her debut project opposite Darshan

Radhana Ram, the daughter of veteran Sandalwood actress Malashree and late producer Ramu, will be soon stepping into acting. She has signed her first project opposite Darshan. Made under the direction of Tharun Sudhir, the film is being bankrolled by renowned producer, Rockline Venkatesh. Sharing this exciting news, the makers tweeted, “Elated to welcome onboard @Radhanaram_ for #D56 Daughter of 'Kanasina Rani' @RamuMalashree and #Ramu Sir, we are excited to launch #RadhanaRam to the world of cinema."

For the unversed, Malashree popularly known as Kanasina Rani ruled the box office in the ’80s and ’90s. Her husband and well-known producer Ramu is credited with making some big-budget ventures like A K 47, Lockup Death, Simhada Mari, and Gloibar, to name a few. However, he, unfortunately, left for a heavenly abode last year due to COVID-19-related issues.

Now, coming back to D56, the movie marks the second collaboration of the actor and director combo, Darshan and Tharun Sudhir. Earlier, they had delivered the blockbuster hit in the form of the 2021 Sandalwood flick, Roberrt. Touted to be an action drama, the remaining cast and crew of the flick are still under wraps.

In addition to this, Dashan has been roped in as the protagonist in V Harikrishna's directorial, Kranti. This action entertainer marks the actor and director’s second film together. These two previously came together for the 2019 film, Yajamana.

He will further lead the forthcoming historical fantasy titled Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. S V Rajendra Singh Babu is helming this drama backed by Rocline Venkatesh under the banner of Rockline Entertainments. Hamsalekha has scored the tunes for this movie.