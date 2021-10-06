Malavika Mohanan in blue bandeau will set your heart racing; Check out bold PICS

Malavika Mohanan has done it once again. The gorgeous South star has taken the internet by storm with her latest photos on the gram and fans can’t seem to keep calm. The ‘Petta’ actor channeled her inner ‘Urvashi’ as she posed for her latest bold photoshoot.

In the pictures posted by Malavika on Instagram, she can be seen donning a blue bandeau with white polka dots on top of it. The actress paired it up with pink dhoti pants for a sensual and classy traditional avatar. She flaunted her midriff in style, as she posed for the photoshoot with sheer confidence. Malavika kept her long tresses down, while her makeup was on point. Malavika opted for simple accessories like a septum and a chain around her waist, which added much more oomph to her already stunning pictures.

Malavika made not one but two Instagram posts in this beautiful outfit by Wardha Ahamed. Sharing these pictures, Malavika captioned the posts with a catchy caption referring to the popular Hindi song. It read, “Urvashi’ From a far away time in a far away land”.

Take a look at Malavika’s Instagram posts:

As soon as she shared the posts, fans were swooning over the actress in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Soooo hot yaar”, while another’s comment read, “Unusual”. A third fan wrote, “Woow”. Many others dropped red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. She was seen as a professor and was paired opposite Vijay in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has an ensemble of star cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. She will be next seen alongside Dhanush's upcoming film D44, directed by Karthick Naren, which has wrapped up the shoot.

ALSO READ: PICS: Malavika Mohanan nails boho chic look effortlessly in printed shirt and shorts