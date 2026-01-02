Malavika Mohanan calls it 'destiny' for missing out on Salaar and making her Telugu debut with Prabhas in The Raja Saab

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti this year. Ahead of its release, the co-lead, Malavika Mohanan, is actively involved in the promotions. The Hridayapoorvam actress recently recounted how she was initially in talks with Prashanth Neel for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

Malavika Mohanan reacts to once being in talks for Salaar but landing The Raja Saab with Prabhas

Speaking to Filmy Focus, Malavika Mohanan said, “A few months after Master was released, I received a call saying that Prashanth Neel sir was making a film with Prabhas sir and wanted to meet me. I went to Bengaluru, where Prashanth sir took photos of me himself, not as a photoshoot, but just to see how I looked in Indian attire and in western attire.”

The actress added, “Everything went well; it was all good. However, for some reason, it did not work out. I felt a bit underwhelmed because not many people get a chance to act with a star like Prabhas. But after a few months, I received another call saying it was for a Prabhas film. I said, ‘I thought that was already cast.’ Then they told me this was for another movie. I feel like it was destiny that my debut had to be with Prabhas sir.”

Additionally, Malavika shared that the role of Bhairavi in The Raja Saab is quite vibrant. She explained that she had to perform many cute sequences, funny scenes, some action, and even songs. She also mentioned that director Maruthi would joke that he had given her a full portfolio, showcasing her in multiple avatars within a single film.

More about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab follows the story of a young man who is willing to take up any easy scheme to swindle money and live a prosperous life. In an attempt to overcome a financial crisis, he decides to sell his ancestral property, only to discover that the house is haunted by its former patriarch—his late grandfather. The narrative revolves around whether he manages to escape the horrific events that follow.

Apart from Prabhas and Malavika, the film stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, and several others in key roles.

