Malavika Mohanan condemns her fake & vulgar pic circulated on the internet; Says 'very cheap'

Malavika Mohanan took to Twitter and condemned a vulgar photoshopped picture of hers that has been circulated on social media. The actress claimed that somebody photoshopped her original pic to produce a fake vulgar photo and shared it on the internet. Malavika indeed asked netizens to help and report the picture if they came across it on social media.

Malavika Mohanan, took to Twitter and slam those using her fake vulgar pictures. She tweeted that photo and wrote, "This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM, which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help & report (sic)."

Malavika Mohanan has been setting the internet on fire with her Maldives pics. From posing in stunning bikinis to enjoying the island view, the actress had a gala time for a week and has returned to India.

On the work front, Malavika Mohanan will be sharing screen space with Dhanush in the upcoming thriller Maaran. Karthick Naren’s directorial will also star Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, and Mahendran in pivotal roles. Financed by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films, the film is scheduled for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. The first single from the film titled Polladha Ulagam was released and features Dhanush in a new stylish avatar. The song has been sung by Dhanush himself and includes a rap by Arivu.

