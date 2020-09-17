Malavika Mohanan enjoys the perfect evening as she shares her picturesque silhouette; See post

Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen in Rajinikanth's Petta, will be next seen in Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will have Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor.

During this period of lockdown, celebrities have been connecting with their fans on a daily basis. Starting from family photos to throwback ones, social media is filled with photos of celebrities. Malavika Mohanan, who has only acted in one film so far, managed to gain a massive number followers on her Instagram space. In her recent post, the Petta actress shared her silhouette as she enjoyed her perfect evening.

Sharing the video, Malavika Mohanan wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Saw a beautiful sunset after months today”. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen playing a critical role in Petta along with Superstar Rajinikanth. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film had an ensemble of star cast including Trisha, Simran, Sasikumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha in key roles.

Malavika will be next seen playing the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen playing key roles. Produced by Xavier Britto’s home banner XB Film Creators, the makers recently announced that the film will be released during this year’s Diwali or next year’s Pongal. While wishing Dhanush on his birthday, Malavika hinted at a collaboration with him, and now, it is speculated that she will be seen in the actor’s upcoming film with Karthick Naren.

