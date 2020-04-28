Malavika Mohanan faces backlash from Thalapathy Vijay fans over her recent comment; Chinmayi Sripaada SUPPORTS

Recently, a fan-made cartoon of the upcoming film, Master surfaced on social media and Malavika Mohanan decided to share it. However, in no time she was trolled over her comment on the illustration.

The stunning Malavika Mohanan will be seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in their much-anticipated film, Master. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to this. However, due to COVID-19 lockdown, the makers of Vijay starrer have pushed the film's release. Meanwhile, fans are super excited and are keeping the enthusiasm high by sharing the posters of films. Recently, a fan-made cartoon of the upcoming film, Master surfaced on social media and Malavika Mohanan decided to share it.

However, in no time she was trolled over her comment on the poster. Featuring the cast of Master in quarantine, including Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Malavika, the picture showed the cast chilling while the actress was seen cooking. Malavika Retweeted the picture and wrote, "The task of a woman even in a hypothetical “movie house” is to cook? When will the gender roles die? Sigh. (sic)."

Malavika further posted, "And the funny thing is everyone else seems to be chilling/working while the only female is the house is doing any kinds of domestic work? So sexist. Haha. [sic]"

However, she deleted the tweet after facing backlash from Thalapathy Vijay's fans. While many supported her for her comment, a few slammed her and called it a sexist remark.

Malavika Mohanan than shared a new fan-made cartoon poster, which sees her reading a book. Replying to it, she wrote, "I love this version! Hugging face And how did you know I love reading?! #masterquarantine #masterteamquarantine."

I love this version! And how did you know I love reading?! #masterquarantine #masterteamquarantine https://t.co/uE6gJReBo4 — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) April 27, 2020

Chinmayi Sripaada came out in support of Malavika Mohanan and wrote "A professional actor questions a fan-made illustration for portraying HER 'role' in a way SHE didn't like. She gets bullied, abused and harassed into deleting her tweet. Said sexist 'cartoon' gets close to 1000 Retweets.[sic]"

Credits :Twitter

