Malavika Mohanan to feature in Ravi Teja's upcoming film helmed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina?

The sultry siren Malavika Mohanan will reportedly star in the upcoming film with Ravi Teja in the lead. According to media reports, the film will be helmed by director Trinadha Rao Nakkina. The gorgeous actress Malavika Mohanan who will feature in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, Master, will be playing the female lead opposite the Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja. Initially, the actress was supposed to feature in the south film Hero. This film had Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. But, the latest update on the film states that it has been put on hold. The reasons for this are still unknown.

But the fans are hoping that the film starts its shoot very soon. The latest buzz on the stunning diva Malavika Mohanan states that she will be seen opposite the Disco Raja actor Ravi Teja. The south superstar Ravi Teja will be seen in the upcoming film called Krack. The film will have the lead actor playing a tough cop's role. The south film Krack will feature Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The makers of the much-awaited drama Krack had recently unveiled its teaser.

The fans and audience members are very excited about the Ravi Teja starrer. The first look of the south star received a thundering response from the fans and followers of the actor. The gorgeous actress cum singer Shruti Haasan will be essaying a challenging role in the film Krack. The fans are even more curious to see how the lead pair of Malavika Mohanan and Ravi Teja create magic on the silver screen.

