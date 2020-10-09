Malavika Mohanan flaunts her flawless skin in the latest monochrome photo; Take a look

Malavika Mohanan, who has been sharing her photos from her Goa vacation with her friends, has now shared a new monochrome photo, where she can be seen flaunting her flawless skin.

It will be safe to say that Malavika Mohanan is a darling of Instagram lovers as she keeps her fans updated with her beautiful and sensational photos. While she has been sharing photos from her trip to Goa with her friends, now she has shared a monochrome photo, where she has flaunted her flawless skin and beautiful features. In the photo, she looks vibrant and her bright eyes are a sight to behold.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Sending some love to all of you because right now the world could definitely use some more of it”. Well, it cannot be denied that the first thing the world needs right now is positivity. Meanwhile, the actor has managed to capture millions of fans with only one film so far. She was seen in Petta with Rajinikanth directed by Karthik Subbaraj. While her first film was a big ticket one, her second one also turned out to be with an amazing cast and crew.

She will be next seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. Directed by critically acclaimed Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. The film also has Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu in key roles. Sometimes back, while wishing Dhanush on his birthday, Malavika hinted at a possible collaboration with the Asuran star, and he too responded to it positively. It is anticipated that they both will be seen sharing the screen space in the actor’s next film with Karthick Naren.

