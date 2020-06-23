Malavika Mohanan on friendship with Master co star Vijay: He has become an important part of my life

In her long Instagram post, Malavika shared about her first meeting with Thalapathy Vijay and also revealed how he has become a part of her life now.

Malavika Mohanan will soon be sharing the screenspace with Kollywood's biggest star Thalapathy Vijay in their upcoming film, Master. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in an important role. On Vijay's birthday yesterday, the actress penned a note for the actor and shared about their friendship. In her long Instagram post, Malavika shared about her first meeting with Vijay and also revealed how he has become a part of her life now. Wishing him on his birthday yesterday, the stunner penned a special note.

Read the full note below:

This was the first day I met Vijay Sir, the day we had our pooja for 'Master'. I was excited, nervous, and a little intimidated around him. We hardly got a chance to speak that day.

Little did I know that 6 months down the line he would become such an important part of my life. Adventurous, impulsive in the most fun ways possible, always up to trying new whacked out things, protective, caring, giving, lover of 'thayir sadam', amazing 4am friend except that he sleeps early(), the one who will point out the positive side to every situation..even if there's an apocalypse happening

He's a man of few words, but never have I seen anyone who sticks to the words he's uttered and the promises he's made as mindfully as he does. Happy Birthday to the kind of man they don't make anymore Happy happy Birthday, Mr.Thalapathy. #MasterOfAll.

Talking about Master, Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, and others in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Xavier Britto.

