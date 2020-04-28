Malavika Mohanan gets trolled for questioning sexist cartoon on Master; Deletes her tweet

Malavika Mohanan wrote in her tweet that the role of a woman even in an imaginary movie house was to cook, and questioned the gender roles shown in the cartoon.

The stunning actress Malavika Mohanan who will feature in the highly anticipated film Master, was trolled for questioning sexist a cartoon on the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The fans of the south star Vijay trolled the actress for calling the cartoon sexist as she says when will gender roles die. The cartoon shared by the fans of the Bigil actor trolled the actress as she pulled up the cartoon, which was termed as 'Master team on quarantine.' The actress reportedly deleted the tweet. Malavika Mohanan wrote in her tweet that the role of a woman in an imaginary movie house was to cook, and questioned when will the gender roles finally die.

This comment by the actress did not go down well with the Thalapathy Vijay fans who trolled her and ultimately, made the actress delete her tweet. One fan of Thalapathy Vijay, however, stated that Malavika Mohanan stood up against a sexist cartoon and now is forced to delete it after getting trolled for it. The well-known singer Chinmayi Sripada shared a post about Malavika Mohanan's trolling by saying that an actor questions a fan-made cartoon for showcasing her role as a woman who is cooking in the kitchen, while other men are doing what they like.

Chinmayi Sripada also states that the actress got bullied, abused, and harassed and had to delete her tweet for calling out on a sexist cartoon, which receives 1000 retweets. According to media reports, many social media users stated that the trolling of Malavika Mohanan over her comment on a cartoon being sexist is inappropriate. The cartoon shows the male members of Master relaxing while Malavika is cooking in the kitchen area.

