Malavika Mohanan gives us cues to ace the Boho Chic look with her latest PHOTO

Malavika Mohanan is one of the actresses who has shot to huge fame even though only one film of the actor is released so far. With her engaging and entertaining Instagram posts, she is leaving no stones unturned to increase her fanbase. Today, she took to her Instagram space and shared her photo, where she can be seen having a whale of a time during vacation. With bright eyes and radiant skin, Malavika looked picture perfect.

In the photo, she was seen in a Boho chic outfit, with oxidized and threaded neckpiece. She completed the look with a block printed Kaftan top. She was seen in free hair and the overall look surely gave us some cues to ace the Boho chic look. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Goan Vibes”. Well, it looks like Malavika is having a whale of a time during her vacation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika was last seen in Petta with Rajinikanth. The film had an ensemble of cast list including Trisha Krishnan, Sasikumar, Simran Baga among the others. She will be next seen as the leading lady in Lokesh Kanagaarj directorial Master. Starring Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. It also starrs Andrea Jeremiah and Santhnu Bhagyaraj in key roles. Bankrolled by XB Film Creators, the film is expected to be released as soon as the theatres are reopened.

