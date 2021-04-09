Malavika Mohanan gives us a glimpse of what her Fridays are like with a sassy PHOTO on the bike; See post

Malavika Mohanan took the internet by a storm with her photoshoot in an alluring green saree and the photos went viral on social media. While it has not even a week since she shared the photos on her Instagram space, she has now shared another photo where she has given us a glimpse of what her Fridays are like. In the photo, the sensational star can be seen riding a bike like a boss.

One can see the Master star in a pair of blue denim pants and a white tee. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Fridays are for riding #EnfieldLoversForLife”. Well, it has to be agreed that she looks sassy and the photo is the right thing we need to kickstart the weekend. Apart from this, Malavika Mohanan has been sharing several other photos on her Instagram space all the while managing to stay in the limelight.

See the post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. She was seen as a professor, and was paired opposite Vijay in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has an ensemble of star cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. She will be next seen alongside Dhanush in his yet to be titled upcoming film directed by Karthick Naren. Malavika has shared some photos with Dhanush from the sets and announced that they have wrapped up two shooting schedules.

