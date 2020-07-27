Malavika Mohanan goes back to her roots; Posts new photo in ‘comfort wear’ and lights up the internet

In the photo that she shared on Instagram, Malavika Mohanan can be seen in traditional South Indian attire Veshti and blouse.

During this period of lockdown, Malavika Mohanan’s social media posts are soul-filling and blissful. While she took over the internet with her simple kurta and ripped denim pants in her previous Instagram post, she has now made her fans go gaga with her new post. In the photo that she shared on Instagram, Malavika Mohanan can be seen in traditional South Indian attire Veshti and blouse. With this photo, she has now taken over the internet as her fans and followers are sharing it across all social media platforms.

Sharing the video, Malavika Mohanan wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Found my new comfort clothing #goingbacktomyroots #veshti #veshtilove”. As soon as the photo came up online, fans of Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan started commenting on how great it would be to see her in the film directed by Mani Ratnam, which is based on the novel. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen playing a critical role in Petta along with Superstar Rajinikanth. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film had an ensemble of star cast including Trisha, Simran, Sasikumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha in key roles.

Malavika will be next seen playing the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen playing key roles. Produced by Xavior Britto’s home banner XB Film Creators, the makers recently announced that the film will be released during this year’s Diwali or next year’s Pongal.

