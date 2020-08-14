Malavika Mohanan goes on a quick vacay; Sets the internet on fire with her hot PHOTO in bikini

Taking to Instagram, she posted some photos of herself from the vacation, and in one of the photos, she was seen in bikini, enjoying the evening in a swimming pool.

Gorgeous actress Malavika Mohanan has become a sensational star with her phots on Instagram. Recently, she also revealed when she had plans to go on a vacation to Japan ahead of Master’s release. However, her plans went for a toss owing to the current pandemic situation. But it did not stop her from taking a quick vacation with her friends. While we do not know where she went it looks like she had a gala time with her friends during the vacation.

Taking to Instagram, she posted some photos of herself from the vacation, and in one of the photos, she was seen in bikini, enjoying the evening in a swimming pool. The pretty actress had spent most of her time playing online ludo with her friends, and now, it looks like she has taken the much-needed vacation. Meanwhile on the work front, after her short but critical role in Rajnikanth's Petta, Malavika Mohanan is all set to appear as the lead actress in Master.

It is reported that she will be seen as a professor, and will be pairing up with Vijay in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has an ensemble of star cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Recently, she also hinted at sharing the screen space with Dhanush and buzz is that she might be playing the female lead in the actor’s next with director Karthick Naren.

