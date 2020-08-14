  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malavika Mohanan goes on a quick vacay; Sets the internet on fire with her hot PHOTO in bikini

Taking to Instagram, she posted some photos of herself from the vacation, and in one of the photos, she was seen in bikini, enjoying the evening in a swimming pool.
18711 reads Mumbai
Malavika Mohanan goes on a quick vacay; Sets the internet on fire with her hot PHOTO in bikiniMalavika Mohanan goes on a quick vacay; Sets the internet on fire with her hot PHOTO in bikini

Gorgeous actress Malavika Mohanan has become a sensational star with her phots on Instagram. Recently, she also revealed when she had plans to go on a vacation to Japan ahead of Master’s release. However, her plans went for a toss owing to the current pandemic situation. But it did not stop her from taking a quick vacation with her friends. While we do not know where she went it looks like she had a gala time with her friends during the vacation.

Taking to Instagram, she posted some photos of herself from the vacation, and in one of the photos, she was seen in bikini, enjoying the evening in a swimming pool. The pretty actress had spent most of her time playing online ludo with her friends, and now, it looks like she has taken the much-needed vacation. Meanwhile on the work front, after her short but critical role in Rajnikanth's Petta, Malavika Mohanan is all set to appear as the lead actress in Master.

Also Read: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej & others pose for perfect family portrait at Niharika Konidela's engagement

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@amrithakarnakardesign

A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_) on

It is reported that she will be seen as a professor, and will be pairing up with Vijay in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has an ensemble of star cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Recently, she also hinted at sharing the screen space with Dhanush and buzz is that she might be playing the female lead in the actor’s next with director Karthick Naren.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement