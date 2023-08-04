Malavika Mohanan hits gym in Barbie-esque outfit; Calls herself a couch potato: PICS

Malavika Mohanan hit the gym again after a while and let the world know about it with a delightful Instagram post. The Thangalaan actress shared with her fans that she had not hit the gym in a while. Malavika is currently busy with multiple work commitments across languages and has many exciting films lined up.

She hit the gym donning a Barbiecore workout outfit and looked fabulous, as she always does.

Malavika Mohanan goes with the trend as she hits the gym after a while

Malavika Mohanan shared that she had hit the gym after two weeks in her Instagram post

The actress shared her trendy new look on her social media handle. She looked her absolute best in the outfit. While posting the picture on her Instagram handle, Malavika captioned it, saying that she was back at the gym after two weeks of being a couch potato.

She pulled off the Barbie-esque outfit with ease, as always. The monochrome outfit proves yet again that Malavika can pull off any outfit that you give her. Along with being a good actress, the actress is also someone who never fails to make a statement with her fashion choices.

Malavika Mohanan has always been an advocate for fitness

The Master actress constantly shares glimpses of herself from her workout sessions. She has always been a big advocate for fitness and workouts. Earlier this year, she made a lot of noise with her Silambam warmup moves. She has also stated that if any training seems repetitive or boring, one should always mix it up. The actress has always been a fitness inspiration for many people out there. We hope Malavika will continue to make us envy her with such glimpses of her workouts.

On the professional front



Malavika started her career in 2013 with the movie Pattam Pole. She shared great on-screen chemistry with Dulquer Salmaan in the Alagappan N directorial. Even though the film did gain some traction for its songs and performances, especially of the lead pair, it did not prove to be much of a breakthrough for Malavika. Over the years, slowly but steadily, Malavika has emerged as a talented and dependent actress.

