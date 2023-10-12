Malavika Mohanan is that 'Girl in the Purple scarf' with an all black mood; PICS

A few hours ago Malavika Mohanan shared a bunch of photos as she was visiting London. The Master actress donned a hot new look. She was clicked wearing an all-black-colored outfit. She opted for a pair of black shades and accessorized herself with a gold-colored bracelet and earrings, accentuating the whole look. She completed the whole look with black colored high-heels and a black handbag.

In some of the pictures, Mohanan also had a purple color scarf over her and a black long coat. The actress served major fashion inspiration with her chic OOTD. And, just like the 'girl in the green scarf' from the film Confessions of a Shopaholic, Malavika gave a fancy twist to her all-black outfit with a purple scarf.

Malavika Mohanan is no new face to netizens and Instagram users, she’s one of the most active personalities on social media and regularly interacts with her followers and fans as well. More than often, her pictures on Instagram gain a lot of attention and go viral pretty soon. This time the scenario has not changed any bit either.

Malavika Mohanan serves chic fashion inspiration in black look with a touch of purple

Mohanan's new Instagram post has grabbed a lot of attention and is being praised for her looks and style. Sharing the photos on her Instagram, the actress wrote, "Woman in Black." Taking to the comments section of the post, one user wrote, "*typo Angel in Black." Malayalam actress Srindaa also commented on the post by reacting with a black heart emoji, expressing her love.

Ever since the success of Master, Malavika has been on a wave of projects and has garnered a substantial following on her social media platforms. The actress whose performance in the Thalapathy Vijay film was adored by many was met with projects like the Tamil film Maaran directed by Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame Karthick Naren featuring Dhanush. She was also the part of Malayalam film Christy with Mathew Thomas as the lead.

Malavika’s future lineups

Malavika Mohanan debuted in the year 2012 with the Malayalam film Pattam Pole, opposite Dulquer Salmaan. After that, she had many films in a few languages like Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi in Kannada, Beyond the Clouds directed by Majid Majidi in Hindi, one in Malayalam featuring Mammootty in the film The Great Father, and another in Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj film Petta.

The actress has currently finished shooting for her next Tamil film Thangalaan directed by Pa Ranjith with Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. Also, she is set to feature in the Hindi film Yudhra starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and directed by Ravi Udyawar.

ALSO READ: 5 times Malavika Mohanan stole our hearts with her saree looks