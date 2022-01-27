Malavika Mohanan looks absolutely stunning in bikini clad photos as she explores Maldives

Malavika Mohanan has been soaring temperatures with her exquisite looks and impeccable fashion game. Keeping up with her persona, the Pattam Pole actress has shared yet another stunning post. She posed in a yellow bikini paired with a hat, chilling at the beach. The post had the caption, “Always been more of a mountain person, but never too late to start exploring maybe?”

The gorgeous star has gained massive popularity with her films. Malavika has definitely mastered the social media game and knows exactly how to keep the audience hooked. Time and again, Malavika shares mesmerizing pictures on her social media handle , giving her supporters a taste of what it is like to be her. Each and every update by the star is simply loved by the fans. They are also looking forward to what she has in store for them.

Check out the post below: