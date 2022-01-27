Malavika Mohanan looks absolutely stunning in bikini clad photos as she explores Maldives
Malavika Mohanan has been soaring temperatures with her exquisite looks and impeccable fashion game. Keeping up with her persona, the Pattam Pole actress has shared yet another stunning post. She posed in a yellow bikini paired with a hat, chilling at the beach. The post had the caption, “Always been more of a mountain person, but never too late to start exploring maybe?”
The gorgeous star has gained massive popularity with her films. Malavika has definitely mastered the social media game and knows exactly how to keep the audience hooked. Time and again, Malavika shares mesmerizing pictures on her social media handle, giving her supporters a taste of what it is like to be her. Each and every update by the star is simply loved by the fans. They are also looking forward to what she has in store for them.
Check out the post below:
On the work front, Malavika Mohanan will be sharing screen space with Dhanush in the upcoming thriller Maaran. The Karthick Naren’s directorial will also star Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, and Mahendran in pivotal roles. Financed by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films, the film is scheduled for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. The first single from the film titled Polladha Ulagam was released yesterday. The song features Dhanush in a new stylish avatar. The song has been sung by Dhanush himself and includes a rap by Arivu. Meanwhile, lyricist Vivek has written the upbeat number.
