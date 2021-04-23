Malavika Mohanan looks ethereal in this latest uber cool photo as she explores nature

Malavika Mohanan shared the beautiful photo with her fans while expressing her love for the planet earth.

Malavika Mohanan took the internet by a storm with her photoshoot in an alluring green saree and the photos made her fans go gaga. While it has not even a month since she shared the photos on her Instagram space, she has now shared another photo where she can be seen exploring and enjoying the nature. She has expressed her love for the planet Earth in the photo and urged the importance of preserving and conserving the planet.

One can see the Master star in a pair of sweat pants and a maroon tee. In the photo, she can be seen with a shirt tied in her hip. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Explore. Preserve. Conserve”. Well, it has to be agreed that she looks sassy and the photo is the right thing we need to kickstart the weekend. Apart from this, Malavika Mohanan has been sharing several other photos on her Instagram space all the while managing to stay in the limelight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. She was seen as a professor, and was paired opposite Vijay in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has an ensemble of star cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. She will be next seen alongside Dhanush in his yet to be titled upcoming film directed by Karthick Naren. Malavika has shared some photos with Dhanush from the sets and announced that they have wrapped up two shooting schedules.

