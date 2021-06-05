Malavika Mohanan looks mesmerising as she shares her photo with metallic hoops

Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Master, will be next seen in the yet to be titled film with Dhanush directed by Karthick Naren.

Malavika Mohanan is one of the sensational stars of the South entertainment industry who became famous in a jiffy. With her laudable acting skills in a couple of films, she has managed to become a popular star. She has a whole lot of fan base for the photos that she posts on her social media. From her alluring photos in traditional sarees to her sassy photos, Malavika is slowly becoming a trend setter. In her latest post, Malavika Mohanan has shared her selfie where she can be seen wearing beautiful metallic hoops.

One can see the Master star acing her minimal makeup look. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Hazy mood, hazy times”. Well, we all can agree that she looks adorable and the photo is what we need to kickstart the weekend. Apart from this, Malavika Mohanan has been sharing several other photos on her Instagram space all the while managing to stay in the limelight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. She was seen as a professor, and was paired opposite Vijay in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master had an ensemble of star cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. She will be next seen alongside Dhanush in his yet to be titled upcoming film directed by Karthick Naren. Malavika had even shared some photos with Dhanush from the sets and announced that they have wrapped up two shooting schedules.

