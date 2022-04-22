Malavika Mohanan looks radiant as she poses amidst nature in co-ord dress during her Rome vacay; See pics

Malavika Mohanan has taken some time from her work and is enjoying a vacation in the beautiful city of Rome. Time and again, the Maaran actress shares mesmerising sneak peeks from her stay. Adding to her Rome photo gallery, the star dropped amazing pictures amidst nature. Posing in a floral co-ord outfit, Malavika Mohanan looked radiant in her minimum makeup look.

These photos were captioned, "Saw a beautiful farm of almond trees in full bloom & ran around gushing over how pretty the flowers were...@thejodilife I always feel so happy in your designs! Homegrown brands for the win always".

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Malavika Mohanan last shared the screen with Dhanush in their action thriller, Maaran. Released on the OTT platform on 11 March 2022, the film received mixed reviews from the critics and audience.

Now, the Master actress will be working with Prabhas in director Maruthi Dasari's upcoming horror-comedy, Raja Deluxe. The project is inspired by the 2013 Telugu drama, Prema Katha Chitram, starring Sudheer Babu. The Baahubali actor will be seen romancing three heroines in the project.

While Malavika Mohanan and Sreeleela have been roped in for two of the three parts, grapevine suggests that the third leading lady of Raja Deluxe will be Prabhas’ Baahubali co-star, Anushka Shetty. Touted to be a mass masala entertainer, the movie will feature music by renowned composer S Thaman. In the meantime, the filmmaker has allocated only 50 days to shoot the entire venture. The movie will be filmed in two schedules.

