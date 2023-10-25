Malavika Mohanan looks scintillating as she exudes beauty and grace in white attire; see PICS

Malavika Mohanan, the young stunning actress and model has yet again set the internet ablaze with her new look. The actress shared photos from a recent shoot on her Instagram and without any delay, her fans started sharing and commenting on her post, making it go viral.

In the photos, the Master actress is wearing a white colored saree and is clicked while striking poses in the middle of a pond. Her gracious eyes and her look of wonder have the ability to steep into the roots of people’s minds. Malavika looks captivating in her simple yet elegant look.

Sharing the wonderful photos, photographed by Mumbai-based photographer, Bharat Rawail, the actress wrote “The idea of a far far away time has always fascinated me. A simpler time. A purer time. Romanticised thought? Probably. But then I’ve always had a fascination for a utopian scenery. A time when everything was simpler, purer. Raw. Away from the garbs and ornaments, and clutter and noise. Just water and white.”

She also further added a quick shoutout to her team who helped her complete this look. The actress wrote, “Shoutout to this incredible team for a shoot where they literally had to get their hands and feet dirty. Thank you for making what was in my head come to life to gracefully.”

Malavika Mohanan exudes beauty and grace in new photos

The glowing charm and elegance she exudes in these pictures have definitely caught the attention of many, showering her with love and support. Many praise how she holds the aesthetic quality of a serene picture like this yet completely captivates on the classic touch and fashionable quality it should have.

Malavika Mohanan’s work front

Malavika Mohanan was last seen in the rather forgettable Karthick Naren Tamil film Maaran alongside Dhanush and also in the Malayalam film Christy directed by debutant Alvin Henry which had Mathew Thomas and Malavika in the leading roles. The latter was based on a true story of a student and teacher who fell in love and met with mixed reviews from the critics.

Furthermore, Malavika is set to make her appearance in the Pa Ranjith directorial Tamil film Thangalaan with Chiyaan Vikram in the lead. She will be seen in the Hindi film Yudhra with Siddhanth Chaturvedi, marking her second Hindi film after the Majid Majidi film Beyond The Clouds.

