Malavika Mohanan looks stunning sans makeup in this sun kissed PHOTO and it won the internet in a jiffy

Malavika Mohanan, who will be next seen with Thalapathy Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master, took to her Instagram space and shared the sun kissed photo.

Gorgeous actress Malavika Mohanan has become a sensational star though she is just two films old, and with her photos on Instagram, she is slowly gaining a huge popularity. Recently, she made the headlines after it was revealed that she will be playing the lead role in Dhanush’s next film with Karthik Naren. Now, she has shared yet another photo, where she looks stunningly gorgeous. As soon as the photo came up online, it went viral as fans shared it across all social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta. Her role was lauded by the fans though it was a short one. In the multi starrer film, she was seen as Sasikumar’s wife and her role was a crucial one. Now, she is all set to be seen as the lead actress in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. It is reported that she will be seen as a professor, and will be pairing up with Vijay in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has an ensemble of star cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. About her film with Dhanush, it is expected that the makers will come up with more updates in the coming dates regarding the shooting updates and other cast and crew members.

