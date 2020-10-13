Malavika Mohanan looks stunning as she shares her new PHOTO in low key lighting; See post

Malavika Mohanan shared a photo of herself in a low key lighting while flaunting her beautiful facial features.

Kollywood star Malavika Mohanan managed to make the headlines yet again after she shared her stunning photo in low key lighting. In the photo, we can see that Malavika is having a great time enjoying the colours of nature. Sharing the photo, Malavika wrote that it was a magical hour. She was seen in a low cut top and her minimalistic makeup complemented her facial features. In the recent past, she has been sharing photos while revealing her love for nature.

On the work front, Malavika shot to her fame after her debut film with Rajinikanth. Titled Petta, the film was directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film was critically acclaimed and though her role was short, she was lauded for her outstanding performance. She shared the screen space with Rajinikanth, Sasikumar, Trisha Krishnan, Boby Simha, Simran, Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddique in Petta.

See her post here:

She has in her kitty, Master with Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by critically acclaimed Lokesh Kanagarj, the film will have Malavika as the leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist, while Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu will be seen playing the other key roles in the film. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens during Pongal 2021. Malavika made the headlines recently after she hinted at a possible collaboration with Dhanush in his next film. While wishing him on his birthday, she stated that she was hoping to share the screen space with him soon.

