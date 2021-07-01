Malavika Mohanan is in love with her tresses in these new PHOTOS

Taking to her Instagram space, sensational Kollywood actress Malavika Mohanan shared her photos in open hair and remembered the last time she had short hair.

Malavika Mohanan made her cinematic debut with the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Pattam Pole that released in 2013. She made her Tamil debut with the Rajinikanth starrer Petta (2018) that was directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Soon enough, she was signed as Vijay’s heroine in Master (2021) that was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Up next, she has D43 with Dhanush in the lead, the shooting of which is said to resume shortly. In her latest Instagram photos, we can see that she’s very much in love with her tresses. Malavika’s caption read – “1/4th a Rapuzel maybe? Last time I had short hair I think I was 8. Who else loves long hair?” (sic)

Coming to D43, helmed by Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame Karthick Naren, the film is touted to be a crime thriller. Bankrolled by TG Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films, D43 will also see actors Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Master Mahendran, Krishna Kumar and Jaya Prakash in prominent roles. Earlier, Malavika had come on Twitter spaces for a discussion revolving around Vijay’s birthday and had hitherto revealed many unknown facts about the star.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

She said that Vijay is a fan of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and screamed ‘Thalaivaa’ when Junior Shroff entered the screen in Baaghi 3 which they had caught in Mumbai. Malavika also let in on that Vijay’s favourite place after Chennai and Tamil Nadu to be New York. She said that while many think Vijay is a reserved person, he’s actually a fun-loving person and added that he put her at ease during the initial days of the making of Master.

