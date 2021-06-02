Malavika Mohanan makes fans swoon over her with this latest PIC in neon outfit; Her expression steals the show

Though she aces a no-makeup look in the photo, her cute expression as she made a funny face stole the show.

Malavika Mohanan surely knows her way around to be in the limelight. From her alluring photos in traditional saree to her sassy photos on bike, Malavika is slowly becoming a trend setter. In her latest post, Malavika Mohanan has shared her photo, where she can be seen in a neon outfit. But what stole the show is her cute expression as she makes a funny face. Sharing the photo, she stated that she is waiting for the post vaccination symptoms to start.

One can see the Master star acing her no makeup look. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Waiting for my post-vaccination symptoms to kick in like”. Well, it has to be agreed that she looks adorable and the photo is the right thing we need to beat the mid week blues. Apart from this, Malavika Mohanan has been sharing several other photos on her Instagram space all the while managing to stay in the limelight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. She was seen as a professor, and was paired opposite Vijay in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has an ensemble of star cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. She will be next seen alongside Dhanush in his yet to be titled upcoming film directed by Karthick Naren. Malavika has shared some photos with Dhanush from the sets and announced that they have wrapped up two shooting schedules.

