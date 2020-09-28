Malavika Mohanan is a natural beauty sans makeup in this latest PHOTO; See post

Master star Malavika Mohanan was seen in a casual short dress and went de-glam for the photo.

As the nation has gone into the unlock more completely, celebrities are slowly travelling and they are being spotted almost every day. Malavika Mohanan, who has been posting beautiful photos of herself on her Instagram space, has now posted a new photo, where she can be seen dipping her toes in what looks like a small water space. She was seen in a casual short dress and went de-glam for the photo. She left her hair free and she looked striking sans makeup.

Meanwhile on the work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta. Her short but critical role in Rajnikanth starrer was lauded by the fans. In the film, she was seen as Sasikumar’s wife and her role was a crucial one. Now, she is all set to appear as the lead actress in Master. It is reported that she will be seen as a professor, and will be pairing up with Vijay in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has an ensemble of star cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen in other key roles. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. Recently, she also hinted at sharing the screen space with Dhanush and buzz is that she might be playing the female lead in the actor’s next with director Karthick Naren.

