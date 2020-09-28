  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malavika Mohanan is a natural beauty sans makeup in this latest PHOTO; See post

Master star Malavika Mohanan was seen in a casual short dress and went de-glam for the photo.
11818 reads Mumbai
Malavika Mohanan is a natural beauty sans makeup in this latest PHOTO; See postMalavika Mohanan is a natural beauty sans makeup in this latest PHOTO; See post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As the nation has gone into the unlock more completely, celebrities are slowly travelling and they are being spotted almost every day. Malavika Mohanan, who has been posting beautiful photos of herself on her Instagram space, has now posted a new photo, where she can be seen dipping her toes in what looks like a small water space. She was seen in a casual short dress and went de-glam for the photo. She left her hair free and she looked striking sans makeup.

Meanwhile on the work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta. Her short but critical role in Rajnikanth starrer was lauded by the fans. In the film, she was seen as Sasikumar’s wife and her role was a crucial one. Now, she is all set to appear as the lead actress in Master. It is reported that she will be seen as a professor, and will be pairing up with Vijay in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has an ensemble of star cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

Also Read: Radhika Pandit shares adorable photo with Ayra; Says daughters are the best friends that one would ever need

See her post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_) on

Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen in other key roles. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. Recently, she also hinted at sharing the screen space with Dhanush and buzz is that she might be playing the female lead in the actor’s next with director Karthick Naren.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence
AbRam matching his tiny steps to the beats clearly shows he LOVES dancing. Here’s proof!
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement