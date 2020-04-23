Malavika Mohanan OPENS UP about her passion for bike riding; Says it started when she was 15

Petta actor Malavika Mohanan, who will be next seen in Thalapathy Vijau's Master, opened up about her passion for bike riding.

A couple of days back, a video of Malavika Mohanan riding a racing bike surfaced online and it took over the internet instantly. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of her riding with other racers at the Buddh International Circuit in Delhi NCR. Now, talking to The Times Of India, she opened up that her passion for bike riding started when she was as young as 15. However, her parents did not allow her to learn to ride bike until she was 18.

“I’ve always been fascinated with bikes, but it isn’t safe, and also not advisable to speed in the city. So, when I went to Delhi last June, I got an opportunity to ride a racing bike. I met some of my friends at the circuit, who were shooting for a movie there. So, as part of the shoot, they also had actual riders on location. Though I have had interest to ride bike since 15, my parents never let me and my brother learn until we turned 18. So, the same week that I celebrated my 18 th birthday, I enrolled myself in a driving school,” the English daily quoted her as saying.

Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, directed by critically acclaimed director Karthik Subbaraj. The film also had Sasikumar, Trisha Krishnan, Simran, Bobby Simha and Vijay Sethupathi as key actors. She will be next seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah as key actors.

Credits :Times Of India

