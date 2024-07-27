Malavika Mohanan opens up about suffering sunburns while shooting for Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan, says 'I visited at least....'

Malavika Mohanan is currently gearing up for the release of her film Thangalaan with Chiyaan Vikram. Ahead of the film’s release on August 15, the actress made heads turn when she spoke about the struggles she went through for Thangalaan.

Malavika had to visit multiple doctors after shooting in the sun for long hours. Moreover, she also recalled an unexpected moment from the set when director Pa Ranjith asked her to sit on a buffalo.

Malavika Mohan opens up about sunburns during the filming of Thangalaan

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Malavika talked about how she had to visit at least 5 doctors after shooting outdoors in Kolar for her upcoming film Thangalaan.

She said, “I visited at least five doctors, including a dermatologist and an eye doctor. I had rashes after being in makeup for 10 hours. We were also exposed to the sun a lot during the shoot. Of course, you don’t have the time to think about it then, but later you see burn marks here and there.”

Further, the actress recalled when the director Pa Ranjith informed her that Malavika had to ride on a buffalo for a scene. At first, she thought that it was a joke but later she performed the scene.

“There was a scene with a buffalo. I was getting ready to shoot and saw it. Ranjith sir asked me if I like it. When I said yes, he asked me to go sit on it. I thought he was joking, but he asked me again. Finally, I went and sat on it,” Malavika added.

Advertisement

All about Thangalaan

Thangalaan is an Indian-Tamil movie starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan as the leads. The historical action-fantasy flick marks the debut collaboration of Chiyaan Vikram and director Pa Ranjith.

The story of Thangalaan dives into the history of the Kolar Gold Fields, shedding light on its origins and the people linked to it. Check the intriguing trailer of the film below:

Bankrolled by Neelam Productions and Studio Green, the film has a creative team comprising Kishor Kumar as the cinematographer, and Selva RK as the editor, with GV Prakash handling the music composition. Thangalaan is set for its theatrical release on August 15 across multiple languages.

Are you excited to watch Thangalaan, which promises a high-octane thriller and adventurous experience? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Nag Ashwin recalls convincing SS Rajamouli for a special appearance in Kalki 2898 AD: ‘Gracious enough...’