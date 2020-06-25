Malavika Mohanan or Shruti Haasan: Who do you think pulled off smokey eye look better? VOTE

With smokey eye-makeup being one of the trends, Shruti Haasan and Malavika Mohanan top the list when it comes to slaying it in the best way possible.

Right from flaunting the best ways to wear coloured liner to sporting smokey eyes, celebrities know how to slay with their on-point makeup. With the second half of the year filled with a lot of festive occasions, it obviously calls for endless makeup looks to try. One can always take inspiration from celebrities who rock their flawless eye makeup with stunning outfits that only lures us to try them out. With smokey eye-makeup being one of the trends, Shruti Haasan and Malavika Mohanan top the list when it comes to slaying it in the best way possible.

The gorgeous Malavika Mohanan stole the limelight at one of the awards shows last year with her bold appearance in Gavin Miguel's blue gown. Malavika Mohanan’s ravishing dress won hearts but something that grabbed everyone's attention was her on-point eye makeup. The smokey eye makeup is something that we can't get over. The Petta actress looked drop-dead gorgeous with her perfect make-up. Stunning, bold and how!

Taking about Shruti Haasan, the South and Bollywood beauty has left us amazed with her eye-makeup and its true goals. The stunner was beauty in an-all black outfit having pleated cape embellished with silk organza flowers. We are totally in love with the outfit but wait until you see her eye-makeup. The actress completed her look with smokey eye makeup, filled brows, natural makeup and neutral lips.

