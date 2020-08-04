Malavika Mohanan, Pooja Hegde share heartfelt post on Raksha Bandhan; See photos

South's sensational stars Malavika Mohanan and Pooja Hegde shared photos with their siblings on social media on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated all over India on August 3rd. Many celebrities took to social media to share photos of their beautiful moments with their siblings. Pooja Hegde has dedicated a heartwarming post for her brothers on Instagram. She shared a photo and captioned it, "Missing all my brothers so much this raksha bandhan, thankfully @rishabhegde was home this time for Raksha Bandhan after SO long. Thank you for having my back and protecting me. Akash, Akshay, Huzie, Shivam, krish and Tanish...I missed you'll so much today. Love all of you to the moon and back".

Pooja Hegde made her acting debut in Tamil movie Mugamudi directed by Mysskin. She was last seen with Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Her much-awaited multi-lingual film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas is set to release in 2021. The makers recently released the first look. Master actress Malavika Mohanan too shared an adorable picture with her brother for Raksha Bandhan. Her caption read as, "Archeologist, historian, musician, singer and coolest cat of the Mohanan household".

Malavika was last seen in Tamil movie Petta alongside actor Rajnikanth. She is playing a lead role in Vijay starrer Master. The highly anticipated movie was supposed to hit theatres in April. It has now been postponed due to the pandemic. The makers of Master assured that the movie will not be released in OTT platforms, as it needs a theatrical experience. Recently, Malavika hinted at a possible collaboration with Dhanush in his upcoming film with Karthik Naren.

