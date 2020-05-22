Malavika Mohanan praises her Master co star Thalapathy Vijay; Says 'He is the poster boy of positivity'

During a recent interview, Malavika Mohanan revealed how she was scared on the first day of her shoot but Vijay made sure she is comfortable and also encouraged her by saying she is doing great.

Actress Malavika Mohanan will soon be seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and is one of the biggest upcoming Tamil films of the year. Malavika Mohanan is super excited as she will be seen sharing the screenspace with Thalapathy Vijay. The stunner, during a recent interview, revealed how she was scared on the first day of her shoot but Vijay made sure she is comfortable and also encouraged her by saying she is doing great.

IB Times quoted the actress revealing, "I was ecstatic when Master happened. I mean, who doesn't like to work with Vijay sir? He was initially very quiet on the set, but he was always sweet and approachable. He would not go to the caravan in between shots. Over time, we saw this super fun side of his. He would crack jokes and pull our legs. I have nothing but respect and admiration for him."

She further added, "On the first day of my shoot, I had a combination shot with him and it was a difficult scene. I was creeping out and also had first-day jitters. But he was encouraging and said I was doing great. His energy is so good. You will never hear him say anything negative about anyone. He is the poster boy of positivity."

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in the female lead role. The makers of the film have resume post-production and are looking forward to the big release post lockdown. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music and it is produced by XB Movie Creators. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist.

