Malavika Mohanan raises the temperature as she flaunts her curves in a green skirt and knot blouse; PHOTOS

Actress Malavika Mohanan has taken social media by storm with her stunning photos in a green skirt and knotted blouse. The stunner who is known for her roles in films like Beyond the Clouds and Master took to Instagram and shared a few looks of her from the recent photoshoot. One can see, Malavika Mohanan flaunting her curves and is looking mesmerising in an all-green look that she accessorised with a traditional choker and earrings. She tied her tresses in a long braid and kept her makeup to a minimum. The South and Bollywood beauty captioned one of the photos as, "Insert Mani Ratnam song"

Stealing all the attention with her killer eye expressions, Malavika captioned another photo in the same look as, "From a faraway time, in a far away land." Malavika Mohanan sure knows how to grab the attention and this time, she is slaying it in her desi yet stunning look. The confidence and grace in every pose adds the oomph factor to her look. Check out her photos below and share your thoughts on the same in the comment section below.

On the work front, the diva will be next seen in the yet to be titled film with Dhanush. The film is directed by Karthick Naren. She was last seen opposite Thalapathy Vijay in their blockbuster film Master. It also had Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Gauri Kishan.

