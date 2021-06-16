Malavika Mohanan raises the temperature as she poses for PHOTOS in athleisure

Before this, Malavika made the headlines when she shared her photos in alluring green skirt and knotted blouse.

One of the budding starts who knows their way around to be in the lime light is Malavika Mohanan surely knows her way around to be in the limelight. Malavika is slowly becoming a trend setter with her Instagram posts. From her alluring photos in traditional saree to her sassy photos on bike, she has been giving us style cues. In her latest post, Malavika Mohanan has shared her new set of photos, where she can be seen in a athleisure.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. She was seen as a professor, and was paired opposite Vijay in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has an ensemble of star cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. She will be next seen alongside Dhanush in his yet to be titled upcoming film directed by Karthick Naren. Malavika has shared some photos with Dhanush from the sets and announced that they have wrapped up two shooting schedules.

