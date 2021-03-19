Malavika Mohanan REACTS to a fan’s wish to see her alongside Mahesh Babu; See post

Malavika Mohanan will be next seen in the upcoming film with Dhanush directed by Karthick Naren.

Malavika Mohanan is one of the few actors who shot to fame with her films. Though she has been seen on the big screens in just two films, the actor has managed to gain a huge popularity. Apart from her acting skills, Malavika also has a great sense of fashion and her Instagram posts have been providing inspiration to her millions of followers. Now, she has made the headlines after a fan questioned who all are waiting to see Malavika Mohanan and Mahesh Babu on-screen.

Malavika Mohanan sent a reply to the post saying that she is one of those who want to see that happen. Well, with her unbeatable acting skills, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if she ends up being the leading lady of Mahesh Babu’s next film. Malavika Mohanan has acted in two films so far and in both the films she has shared the screen space with the biggies of Kollywood namely Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay.

See the post here:

Me! — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) March 17, 2021

Also Read: When KGF Star Yash cried watching his daughter Ayra in pain; Take a look

Titled Petta, her film with Rajinikanth was helmed by Kollywood director Karthik Subbaraj. The film had an ensemble of star cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha Krishnan and Sasikumar. Her film with Thalapathy Vijay titled Master was directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Just like Petta, Master is also a multi starrer that had Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Gauri Kishan. The stunning diva will be next seen in the yet to be titled film with Dhanush directed by Karthick Naren.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×