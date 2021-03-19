  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malavika Mohanan REACTS to a fan’s wish to see her alongside Mahesh Babu; See post

Malavika Mohanan will be next seen in the upcoming film with Dhanush directed by Karthick Naren.
18219 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2021 08:10 pm
Malavika Mohanan REACTS to a fan’s wish to see her alongside Mahesh Babu; See post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Malavika Mohanan is one of the few actors who shot to fame with her films. Though she has been seen on the big screens in just two films, the actor has managed to gain a huge popularity. Apart from her acting skills, Malavika also has a great sense of fashion and her Instagram posts have been providing inspiration to her millions of followers. Now, she has made the headlines after a fan questioned who all are waiting to see Malavika Mohanan and Mahesh Babu on-screen.

Malavika Mohanan sent a reply to the post saying that she is one of those who want to see that happen. Well, with her unbeatable acting skills, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if she ends up being the leading lady of Mahesh Babu’s next film. Malavika Mohanan has acted in two films so far and in both the films she has shared the screen space with the biggies of Kollywood namely Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay.

See the post here:

Also Read: When KGF Star Yash cried watching his daughter Ayra in pain; Take a look

Titled Petta, her film with Rajinikanth was helmed by Kollywood director Karthik Subbaraj. The film had an ensemble of star cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha Krishnan and Sasikumar. Her film with Thalapathy Vijay titled Master was directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Just like Petta, Master is also a multi starrer that had Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Gauri Kishan. The stunning diva will be next seen in the yet to be titled film with Dhanush directed by Karthick Naren.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Malavika Mohanan recreates evergreen diva Rekha’s look from Silsila; Says her grace remains unmatched
Malavika Mohanan shares BTS PICS with Vijay from Master; Says the film gave her memories to cherish for life
Malavika Mohanan is the epitome of beauty as she poses for s breezy photo on the beach side; Take a look
Master fame Mahendran joins the cast of Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan's D43
Malavika Mohanan is all praises for Dhanush as she posts photos with him from D43 sets; Here’s how he reacted
Dhanush wraps up first schedule of Karthick Naren’s D43; To join the sets of his Hollywood film The Gray Man?