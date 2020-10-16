Malavika Mohanan recalls her bike riding days in these surreal PICS; Says waiting to get back

The actress Malavika Mohanan shared a series of photos on her Instagram account looking rugged in her outfit. Take a look.

The gorgeous diva Malavika Mohanan shared some stunning photos from her bike riding days in Ladakh. The actress shared a series of photos looking rugged in her outfit. The actress wrote in her Instagram post, " I’ve experienced my most thrilling moments of riding in surreal and stunning landscapes of Ladakh, and over the last couple of years the mighty Himalayas have become my favourite place to wander around exploring with a bike. While a car, obviously, is always a more stable choice, the adrenaline rush of being on a bike, taking in the air of a place, feeling the wind(/rain/sometimes even hail(ouch)) on my face is the most alive I’ve ever felt. Eagerly waiting for things to go back to normal so I can get back on my bike."

On the work front, southern beauty Malavika Mohanan will be seen in the upcoming film called Master. This film will feature the popular actor Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The film Master is helmed by ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The highly anticipated film will also feature makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi.

Check out the post

The makers of the much awaited drama had previously released the first look poster of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer some time back. The first look poster of Master has impressed the fans and film audiences. The first look of Vijay Sethupathi from Master has generated a lot of curiosity and intrigue among the fans and audience members.

(ALSO READ: Malavika Mohanan looks stunning as she shares her new PHOTO in low key lighting; See post)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×