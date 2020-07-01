Malavika Mohanan recalls how Rajinikanth applauded her after she delivered a monologue during Petta

The actress, Malavika Mohanan while talking about the film also said that the south megastar knew how she was not fluent in Tamil, and so when she got done with her crucial monologue Rajinikanth applauded her.

The sultry siren, Malavika Mohanan from the south film industry revealed how megastar Rajinikanth clapped for her after she delivered a lengthy monologue. The actress, Malavika Mohanan while talking about the film also said that the south megastar knew how she was not fluent in Tamil, and so when she got done with her crucial monologue Rajinikanth applauded her. The gorgeous actress goes on to further add that many folks advised her not to take up a small role in Petta. But, Malavika Mohanan recalls how she took the part even though it was not a big role.

The stunning diva goes on to add that she took the role in Petta as she was looking forward to working alongside south megastar Rajinikanth. The southern beauty also recalls that she thought it would be best to accept the role in Petta as she wanted to act alongside the lead actor Rajinikanth. Malavika Mohanan also adds that she did not know when she would get a chance to act in a film with the Kabali actor and hence she said yes to the film Petta.

The actress who has acted in Bollywood, Malayalam and Kannada film, says that she also discussed about Kriya yoga with the southern superstar Rajinikanth while they were filming for Petta. The gorgeous actress will be seen next in the highly anticipated film called Master. This film will star Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will also feature, makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the villain.

