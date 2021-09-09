Malavika Mohanan redefines beauty as she recreates Rekha's iconic look; SEE PHOTOS

Malavika Mohanan is the new age actress, who is growing popularly in the industry after her superhit performance in Master. The actress is an avid social media user, where she flaunts her alluring photos in traditional sarees to her sassy photos on a bike. Malavika never misses to set goals when it comes to fashion and style and these latest photos are just proof of it.

Malavika Mohanan took to social media and shared a set of pictures, which are giving us total retro vibes and they should too as she recreated the iconic 's look. The Master actress recreated the iconic look of Bollywood actress Rekha from the blockbuster film Silsila. In the photos, one can see, Malavika looking drop-dead gorgeous and dreamy in a white floral printed ensemble from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. Leaving her long tresses open, the actress opted for kohl eyes and brown glossy lipstick as she posed sitting on an armchair holding a bunch of roses.

Sharing the pictures, Malavika wrote, “Recreating ‘Silsila’ #ForTheLoveOfRekha. With my favourite people.” She channelled major Rekha vibes and did total justice as we just couldn't take our eyes off her. Malavika is a big-time fan of Rekha and often showed her love for the ultimate beauty by recreating her looks from '80s films.

On the work front, Malavika has wrapped up shooting for the next Tamil film D44 alongside Dhanush. She also has the Hindi film Yudhra in the pipeline with Siddhant Chaturvedi.