  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malavika Mohanan’s recent PHOTOS prove she is a huge fan of desi designs; Take a look

Malavika Mohanan took to her Instagram space and shared some breathtaking photos of her home while revealing that she is a huge fan of traditional designs.
10833 reads Mumbai
Malavika Mohanan’s recent PHOTOS prove she is a huge fan of desi designs; Take a lookMalavika Mohanan’s recent PHOTOS prove she is a huge fan of desi designs; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kollywood actor Malavika Mohanan managed to gain a huge popularity in a jiffy. While her acting skills spoke volumes in her very first film Petta, she will all set to share the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in Master. Apart from her films, she also has a huge fan base on social media. With her engaging and beautiful photos, she has managed to keep her followers engaged on the photo sharing website Instagram. Now, she has shared some photos while revealing that she is a huge fan of traditional designs and prints.

In the photo, Malavika can be seen in an Indigo blue block printed kaftan top in a breath taking view from her traditional home. Sharing the photo, Malavika wrote, “Always a sucker for traditional designs and texture”. Fans took to the comments section and expressed how amused they are to see her beautiful home, which is filled with traditional factors.

Also Read: WATCH: Samantha Akkineni's dog Hash distracts her while workout session; Actress' reaction is too cute to miss

See her photos here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta. Her role was lauded by the fans though it was a short one. In the multi starrer film, she was seen as Sasikumar’s wife and her role was a crucial one. Now, she is all set to be seen as the lead actress in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. It is reported that she will be seen as a professor, and will be pairing up with Vijay in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has an ensemble of star cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan’s D43: GV Prakash REVEALS he has finished composing 3 songs for the film
Malavika Mohanan looks stunning sans makeup in this sun kissed PHOTO and it won the internet in a jiffy
Dhanush’s next with Karthik Naren: Malavika Mohanan REVEALS that the film will be rolled out in December
PHOTOS: Malavika Mohanan makes heads turn with her ethnic look as she visits a temple in the city
D43: Malavika Mohanan to romance Dhanush in Karthick Naren’s next
Malavika Mohanan shares how she watched the first day first show of Rajinikanth's Petta in Chennai