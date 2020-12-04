Malavika Mohanan’s recent PHOTOS prove she is a huge fan of desi designs; Take a look

Malavika Mohanan took to her Instagram space and shared some breathtaking photos of her home while revealing that she is a huge fan of traditional designs.

Kollywood actor Malavika Mohanan managed to gain a huge popularity in a jiffy. While her acting skills spoke volumes in her very first film Petta, she will all set to share the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in Master. Apart from her films, she also has a huge fan base on social media. With her engaging and beautiful photos, she has managed to keep her followers engaged on the photo sharing website Instagram. Now, she has shared some photos while revealing that she is a huge fan of traditional designs and prints.

In the photo, Malavika can be seen in an Indigo blue block printed kaftan top in a breath taking view from her traditional home. Sharing the photo, Malavika wrote, “Always a sucker for traditional designs and texture”. Fans took to the comments section and expressed how amused they are to see her beautiful home, which is filled with traditional factors.

See her photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta. Her role was lauded by the fans though it was a short one. In the multi starrer film, she was seen as Sasikumar’s wife and her role was a crucial one. Now, she is all set to be seen as the lead actress in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. It is reported that she will be seen as a professor, and will be pairing up with Vijay in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has an ensemble of star cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

