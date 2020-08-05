Malavika Mohanan says she’s grateful for being able to work with Rajinikanth and Vijay in her first two films

Malavika recently hinted at her possible collaboration with Dhanush in his upcoming film directed by Karthik Naren.

As Kollywood star Malavika Mohanan celebrated her birthday yesterday, social media was flooded with wishes to the Petta actor. The director of her upcoming film Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a common display picture on her birthday. As fans wished her on her birthday, she replied to some of them. In one such reply, Malavika stated that she was very grateful for being able to work with Rajinikanth and Vijay in her first two films and that she has some great memories working with them.

She wrote on Twitter, “I feel so grateful to have gotten the chance to work with such icons and that too in my first 2 films in the Tamil industry! I have such amazing memories of working on #petta and #master !” Last seen in Rajinikanth’s Petta directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Malavika Mohanan will be next seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as yet another female lead.

Check out her Tweet here:

I feel so grateful to have gotten the chance to work with such icons and that too in my first 2 films in the Tamil industry! I have such amazing memories of working on #petta and #master ! https://t.co/iuCjeeoirN — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) August 4, 2020

Also Read: Dhanush’s D43: Malavika Mohanan hints at maiden collaboration with the Asuran actor?

Meanwhile, Malavika recently hinted at her possible collaboration with Dhanush in his upcoming film directed by Karthik Naren. While wishing Dhanush on his birthday, Malavika said she was looking forward to working with him, to which Dhanush said that he hopes the same. This has sparked speculations by media channels that she might be playing the leading lady in one of Dhanush’s upcoming films.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×