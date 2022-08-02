Malavika Mohanan serves ultimate glam look in a white thigh-high slit dress & sets internet on fire; PHOTOS

Malavika Mohanan is most popular actresses in the South. Apart from acting prowess, the actress is known for her sartorial choices, which are known to be high on glam and fashionable. She is known for making heads turn with her stunning looks. Now, yet again, Malavika has made everyone awestruck and the internet on fire with her latest pics.

Malavika Mohanan slipped into a exquisite white bodycon dress that featured strappy pattern neckline and a high side slit. The sleek, body-hugging style perfectly accentuated her look in no time. Malavika picked sparkly bangles and glittery earrings to make it stylish and understated. For make up, she went for smoky eye makeup and peach lipstick and cheeks. With minimal makeup, she made the right choice and let her outfit shine.

Malavika Mohanan is serving us the right inspiration to adorn pristine whites like never before. In a beautiful, graceful white dress, Malavika Mohanan is an absolute sight to behold. The actress' pics have currently set internet on fire and are going viral.

On the work front, Malavika was last seen in Tamil film Maaran alongside Dhanush. She also has the Hindi film Yudhra in the pipeline with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Malavika Mohanan is roped in to play female lead in Prabhas' next with Maruthi. “In the past, Malavika has hinted at the idea of doing a big Telugu film. The film in question is nothing but the one with Prabhas in the lead. She is extremely excited to commence work on this project,” revealed a source close to the development.

