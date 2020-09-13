  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malavika Mohanan sets the temperature soaring with her photo from the poolside; See post

Malavika Mohanan took to her Instagram space and shared a photo from the poolside. The Master star's new photo is now going viral on social media.
27574 reads Mumbai
Malavika Mohanan sets the temperature soaring with her photo from the poolside; See postMalavika Mohanan sets the temperature soaring with her photo from the poolside; See post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Gorgeous actress Malavika Mohanan has become a sensational star, and with her photos on Instagram, she is slowly gaining a huge popularity. Recently, she made the headlines after she shared photos in bikini from her mini vacation with friends. Now, she has shared yet another poolside photo, where she looks stunningly gorgeous. As soon as the photo came up online, it went viral as fans shared it across all social media platforms.

Sharing the photo, Malavika wrote stated that was her occasional swimming day. Meanwhile on the work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta. Her short but critical role in Rajnikanth starrer was lauded by the fans. In the film, she was seen as Sasikumar’s wife and her role was a crucial one. Now, she is all set to appear as the lead actress in Master. It is reported that she will be seen as a professor, and will be pairing up with Vijay in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has an ensemble of star cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. 

See her post here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Occasional 

A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_) on

Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari on why she gave nod to V: The role was just beautiful, it's pretty much the catalyst of story

Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen in other key roles. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. Recently, she also hinted at sharing the screen space with Dhanush and buzz is that she might be playing the female lead in the actor’s next with director Karthick Naren.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement