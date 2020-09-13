Malavika Mohanan sets the temperature soaring with her photo from the poolside; See post

Malavika Mohanan took to her Instagram space and shared a photo from the poolside. The Master star's new photo is now going viral on social media.

Gorgeous actress Malavika Mohanan has become a sensational star, and with her photos on Instagram, she is slowly gaining a huge popularity. Recently, she made the headlines after she shared photos in bikini from her mini vacation with friends. Now, she has shared yet another poolside photo, where she looks stunningly gorgeous. As soon as the photo came up online, it went viral as fans shared it across all social media platforms.

Sharing the photo, Malavika wrote stated that was her occasional swimming day. Meanwhile on the work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta. Her short but critical role in Rajnikanth starrer was lauded by the fans. In the film, she was seen as Sasikumar’s wife and her role was a crucial one. Now, she is all set to appear as the lead actress in Master. It is reported that she will be seen as a professor, and will be pairing up with Vijay in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has an ensemble of star cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen in other key roles. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. Recently, she also hinted at sharing the screen space with Dhanush and buzz is that she might be playing the female lead in the actor’s next with director Karthick Naren.

Credits :Instagram

