Malavika Mohanan shares a candid photo with Thalapathy Vijay ahead of their film Master’s release

Taking to her Instagram space, Malavika Mohanan shared a photo with Vijay while revealing her character name in the upcoming film Master.

At a time when fans are desperately counting seconds to see the film Master on the big screens, Malavika Mohanan, who will be seen playing the leading lady in the film, shared a candid photo with Vijay on her Instagram space. Sharing it, she wished everyone a happy Pongal and also revealed her character name in the film. While fans are getting updates after updates from the makers about the film, this candid BTS photo has come as a huge treat.

Sharing it, Malavika wrote, “JD & Chaaru wish all of you a very Happy Pongal! Our very very special #Master is all yours from tomorrow P.S. This is dedicated to all the fans who asked for a candid picture of the two of us together”. As soon as the photo came up online, fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement to see them both sharing the screen space.

See the photo here:

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing as the leading lady. Arjun Das, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah and Gauri Kishan will be seen in some crucial roles. Master was supposed to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. However, it did not happen as per the plan owing to the lockdown for COVID-19. Master will lock horns with Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran, which is releasing on January 14.

