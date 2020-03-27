Malavika Mohanan shares a glimpse of how the team of Master 'hangs out' during the quarantine period

Malavika Mohanan shared a glimpse of how the team of Master 'hangs out' during the quarantine period. The gorgeous diva shared a picture of the lead actor Thalapathy Vijay, the music director of the film, Anirudh Ravichander and co-producer, Jagadish.

The stunning Malavika Mohanan shared a glimpse of how the team of Master 'hangs out' during the quarantine period. The gorgeous diva shared a picture of the lead actor Thalapathy Vijay, music director of the film, Anirudh Ravichander and co-producer of Master, Jagadish. The stunner Malavika writes in her tweet that problems in life will come and go, but this is how the team of Master hangs out even when we actually cannot hang out together. Team Master is practicing social distancing. The actress plays the female lead opposite south star Thalapathy Vijay.

The lead actor also recently featured in the blockbuster film titled Bigil. The film Master is one of the most highly anticipated films of the south film industry. The film also featured actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, and Shantanu Bhagyaraj. The Super Deluxe star will be essaying the role of the villain in the much-awaited film Master. The makers of the film had hosted the film's audio launch some time back. Amid the global Coronavirus outbreak, the audio launch event was held on a small scale.

Check out the tweet by Malavika Mohanan:

Problems will come and go..konjam chill panu maapi! How we hang out when we can’t really hang out

Team ‘Master’ is social-distancing. Are you? actorvijay anirudhofficial Jagadishbliss pic.twitter.com/OiUelLDUi1 — malavika mohanan (MalavikaM_) March 26, 2020

The makers had also unveiled the poster of the film Master which features Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in an intense and intriguing look. The film which is helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj was due to hit the big in the month of April. But, with the ongoing, CIVID-19 crisis, the makers will most probably postpone the film. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that makers of Master are hoping to release the film in the month of May or June.

