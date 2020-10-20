Malavika Mohanan shares how she watched the first day first show of Rajinikanth's Petta in Chennai

The actress Malavika Mohanan states that she and her mother watched the first day first show of Rajinikanth's Petta in Chennai.

The latest news reports on the sultry diva Malavika Mohanan state that the actress saw the first day first show of Rajinikanth's Petta in Chennai when she was out to promote the film. The news report further goes on to add how the stunner father moved to Mumbai for work and how Malavika Mohanan grew up as a true blue Mumbai girl. The actress states that she and her mother watched the first day first show of Rajinikanth's Petta in Chennai.

The actress who featured in Petta reportedly says that she witnessed the kind of thundering response films starring Rajinikanth, Thala Ajith, and Kamal Haasan get from the fans and film audiences. The news reports state that the gorgeous actress Malavika Mohanan will feature in the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. This film also stars makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi. The Super Deluxe actor will essay the role of a villain in the film.

Previously, the makers of the upcoming film Master released the film's first look poster. The poster features the lead actor Thalapathy Vijay in an intense look. The second poster of the highly anticipated film features Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay with intense expressions. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. The makers wanted to reportedly release the film earlier on but due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers had to postpone the release.

