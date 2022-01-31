Malavika Mohanan sizzles in monokini & flaunts her perfect curves in new Maldives pics

Malavika Mohanan has yet again set the internet on fire with her sultry pics from Maldives vacay. Her latest set of pics acing the colouring blocking trend like a pro oozes a bundle of hotness. The Master actress is busy turning heads as usual in a neon bikini set and we're sure she wouldn't have it any other way.

Malavika Mohanan took to her Instagram handle and shared a set of pics flaunting her perfect curves in cutout monokini. The cutout swimsuit is a fantastic colour block catch fit for a holiday like hers which she has paired more brilliantly with a holographic sheer shirt and a chunky Chanel gold-toned necklace. The actress accessorised lots of chunky chains and anklets.

Malavika is currently vacationing in the Maldives and posting pictures of her stunning vacation wardrobe on Instagram. On Saturday, she shared another eye-popping look in pink monokini paired up with a tunic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika Mohanan will be sharing screen space with Dhanush in the upcoming thriller Maaran. Karthick Naren’s directorial will also star Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, and Mahendran in pivotal roles. Financed by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films, the film is scheduled for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar.

