Malavika Mohanan stuns in a thigh high slit dress for Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master promotions

Malavika Mohanan opted for abstract multi print, asymmetric bustier dress featuring hand micro-pleat detailing.

Malavika Mohanan has kickstarted promotions for Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. The stunner shared a few photos of herself looking stunning a printed thigh-high slit dress and we just can't get enough. The Petta actress opted for abstract multi print, asymmetric bustier dress featuring hand micro-pleat detailing by Saakshakinni. The actress completed her look with minimal makeup and accessorised it with hoops. She paired the outfit with metallic heels. Malavika Mohanan's eye-grabbing look for Master promotion has already taken social media by storm.

Sharing about the film's promotions, she wrote, "Kickstarting ‘Master’ promotions in Mumbai in an outfit similiar to the emoji which encapsulates my excitement for the film." Meanwhile, Twitter has launched emoji for Vijay's Master. Fans can use #Master on Twitter that will also show Vijay's character from the film. Master is all set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. The film starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi is all set to release in cinema halls on January 13, 2020, during Pongal. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

Meanwhile, check out Malavika's look below:

Master, the Tamil film will see Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a huge face-off with Sethupathi.

Produced by Xavier Britto’s XB Film Creators, the film has Sathyan Sooryan as a cinematographer and Philomin Raj has worked on the editing.

Credits :Instagram

