Malavika Mohanan & Vedika get first dose of vaccine for COVID 19; Watch

Vedika has also been actively posting about the availability of beds and oxygen in hospitals.

At a time when the country is struggling hard to fight against the second wave of the pandemic, several celebrities have been spreading awareness on the importance of getting oneself vaccinated. While some are sharing their photos and videos while taking the jab, others are even sponsoring vaccine drives. South actresses Vedika and Malavika Mohanan have shared on their Instagram spaces that they have taken their first dose of vaccination against COVID 19.

Malavika Mohanan shared a photo on her Instagram story and announced about her vaccination, while Vedika shared a video and urged everyone to get the jab. She wrote, “Verified #Vaccinated #Vaccination. A tiny prick...and done in a jiffy”. Several celebrities have been encouraging their fans and followers to get vaccinated by sharing photos on their social media spaces.

It is to be noted that Vedika has been actively sharing information about oxygen concentrators and hospital beds for those in need. The actress has also joined a group of friends to reach out to people who need medical attention. Malavika Mohanan, on the other hand, will be next seen on the big screens with Dhanush. Directed by Karthick Naren, the yet to be titled film. It was announced by her that first two shooting schedules of the film were wrapped up before Dhanush headed to the US. She was last seen with Thalapathy Vijay in the film Master, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

