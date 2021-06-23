Malavika Mohanan wins the internet by imitating Thalapathy Vijay's iconic scene from Master; Watch

One can see the Master star acing Vijay’s look from the film. Well, it has to be agreed that she is a pro when it comes to posing for photos and knows how to ace any outfit.

Kollywood star Malavika Mohanan is one of the budding starts who knows her way around to be in the limelight. Malavika is slowly becoming a trend-setter with her Instagram posts. From her splendid photos in traditional sarees to her sassy photos on bike, she has been giving us style cues. In her latest post, Malavika Mohanan has wished her co-star from Master, Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday. Wishing him, she shared a video where she imitated Vijay’s iconic scene from Master.

Malavika captioned the video, “Happy Birthday, JD. As they say, imitation is the best form of flattery! We can all try, but nobody does it better than you. We love you #HappyBirthdayThalapathy #WishesFromChaaru”. One can see the Master star acing Vijay’s look from the film. Well, it has to be agreed that she is a pro when it comes to posing for photos and knows how to ace any outfit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. She was seen as a professor, and was paired opposite Vijay in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master had an ensemble of star cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. She will be next seen alongside Dhanush in his yet to be titled upcoming film directed by Karthick Naren. Malavika had shared some photos with Dhanush from the sets and announced that they have wrapped up two shooting schedules.

