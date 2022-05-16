Malavika Mohanan wishes 'bestie' Vicky Kaushal on his birthday; Vignesh Shivan calls him 'sweetest'; PICS

Today, Bollywood hunk, Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his birthday and wishes have been pouring in from fans, friends, and family. On the special day, Vicky's best friend Malavika Mohanan shared a throwback pic with the actor to wish him a happy birthday. He also penned an adorable pic, which is clear proof of their endearing friendship.

Malavika Mohanan took to her official Instagram handle and shared a throwback pic with the birthday boy. She also penned the sweetest birthday note that read, “Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal. Here’s to a lot more Onam Sadhya & me filling your Whatsapp fee with yummy fish fry photos.

Malavika Mohanan and Vicky Kaushal are very close friends, who have known each other since childhood. Despite many rumours of their relationship, Malavika and Vicky proved that no rumors could hamper the friendship between both the actors.

Check out Malavika's birthday wish for Vicky here:

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal Tamil director Vignesh Shivan also shared a throwback pic to wish Vicky on his birthday. Calling him sweetest, the director wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the sweetest human beings I’ve had the luck to meet @vickykaushal09 :) Godbless you with a lot of success stories and amazing moments in life ! Happy birthday to this charming Star ! Sending u loads of love & respect.

